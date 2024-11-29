Vassilis Spanoulis: “This team can win the Euroleague, that’s why I came here”

On the eve of his first Euroleague match against Panathinaikos, AS Monaco Basket’s new Greek coach showed his ambition and determination at his first press conference on Thursday afternoon.

It’s the dawn of a new era for the Roca Team. Following the departure of Sasa Obradovic last week, his successor Vassilis Spanoulis introduced himself to the media. Club president Aleksej Fedoricsev said: “Vassilis Spanoulis’ legacy is quite simply unrivalled in European basketball. He is now ready to devote himself to the Roca Team, to create a new legacy, in Monaco. The Greek national team coach talked about his first impressions and his ambitions.

“I really believe in this team, it’s a very good group with a lot of positives,” said the seasoned strategist. He also mentioned that his game philosophy was “modern basketball,” stressing the mental aspect, which is very important to him. “We need to stay humble, but hungry. I want to see that inner fire in my players, I want them to be starving.”

First Euroleague experience

Nicknamed ‘Kill Bill’, Vassilis Spanoulis won Europe’s most prestigious competition three times (2009, 2012 and 2013) as a player, with Panathinaikos and Olympiakos.

As coach of Peristeri BC (2022-2023 and 2023-2024) and the Greek national team (beaten quarter-finalists at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games), he has not previously coached a Euroleague club. “To me, it’s just another match, but we’ll have to be at our best because we’re playing against the reigning champions,” he said, looking ahead to the important fixture. “When I started my coaching career, I knew I would get to this level,” he said, with confidence and determination.

Vassilis Spanoulis, Greek national team coach and Euroleague basketball icon – © AS Monaco Basket

Asked about his future relationship with Mike James, Vassilis Spanoulis was full of praise for the Monegasque point guard: “Everyone knows who he is, he’s a leader and an example.” He nevertheless stressed that basketball is a team sport and that all the players will have to get involved both defensively and offensively.

His first time in Monaco

“I’ve never been to Monaco before, I’ve never played here.” The Principality reminds him of the city he lives in, Athens. He likes the peacefulness, the sea and the security. The only thing he might miss here is his family: “Family and basketball are the two most important things in my life.”

The Roca Team take on Panathinaikos tonight, 29 November at 8.15 pm, to consolidate their place in the play-offs. The new era starts here – we hope it will be a successful one!