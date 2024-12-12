Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
Events

Annual U Giru de Natale returns Sunday 15 December

By Loïc Savaresse
Published on 12 December 2024
1 minute read
U giru di natale
The traditional Christmas race will start and finish in Port Hercule - © U Giru di Natale 
Organised by the Association Sportive de la Sûreté Publique (ASSP) just before the holidays, the 10-kilometre race takes in some of the Principality’s most iconic landmarks and follows the legendary Formula 1 circuit. 

The start and finish will be from the Christmas Market, the ideal place to recover after the exertions! This year, a technical T-shirt will be given to each participant and there is a chance of winning a helicopter ride by taking part in the raffle. Showers, lockers and changing rooms are available on site, and a special deal with the Nouvelle Digue car park is also available.

How to register? 

2,300 bibs are available for the 29th edition (2,100 for the 10km and 200 for the children’s races). The 200 bibs for the children’s races have already been snapped up, but there are still around a hundred available for the 10-kilometre race. 

They can be collected from Port Hercule on Saturday 14 December from 10 am to 5 pm or on Sunday 15 December from 8 am to 8.45 am for the children and from 8 am to 9.45 am for the 10-kilometre race.  

Further information on : U Giru di Natale

