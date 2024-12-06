Extra formalities for Monegasques travelling to UK

The authorisation will be valid for two years © Pixabay / Marcin Nowak

A mandatory fee-based Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will be required for Monegasques travelling to the United Kingdom.

From 2 April 2025, Monegasque citizens will need an ETA to travel to the UK. The new regulations apply to all types of travel, whether for business, tourism, or even transit. The aim of the scheme is to improve border control into the UK.

What is an ETA?

The ETA is a compulsory digital document for visa-exempt travellers, with the exception of British and Irish citizens. The authorisation will be available to Monegasques from 5 March 2025 and required for all short trips, including for children, whose parents will have to apply on their behalf.

How to apply

Travellers will have to submit their application via a dedicated portal or mobile application. The process involves input of personal data and passport information

While most applications will be processed quickly, the press release advises people to plan ahead and apply a few days before departure.

Cost and validity

The ETA costs £10 and is valid for two years, or until the passport is renewed.