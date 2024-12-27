How to become a bus driver in Monaco

The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco has been responsible for running the Principality's transport network since 1939. © Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco

Monaco Tribune is launching a new series about the Principality’s professions. These include the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (C.A.M) drivers, who play an essential role as they ferry passengers around the streets of Monaco every day.

Advertising

With 125 drivers employed at present, the C.A.M is looking for new talent to join its staff. But how do you become a bus driver in Monaco? The C.A.M. talked us through the process.

What training do Monaco bus drivers require?

C.A.M : You need a professional qualification as a public passenger transport driver, following three to six months’ training, and at least a D class driver’s licence if you are over 24. In France, professional qualifications are awarded by bodies such as AFTRAL (Apprendre et se Former en Transport et Logistique) and ECF (Ecole de Conduite Française).

For Monegasques, a D class driver’s licence alone is sufficient.

Any experience in transport (HGV, tourism) and customer relations (sales, marketing) is welcome.

Do Monegasque applicants have priority?

C.A.M : Yes, firstly because of the law and secondly because they live close by.

It’s a demanding job with variable working hours, and living near to hand makes things easier. But we’ve noticed that Monegasque applications are fewer and fewer. We receive applications from people outside the department and from towns beyond Cannes.

The C.A.M. operates six regular bus routes, four express routes, two night routes, a Bateau-Bus service, a transport-on-demand service and several school transport services © C.A.M.

What are the requirements for becoming a bus driver in Monaco?

C.A.M. : We comply with the hiring conditions set out in law n°629.

We post a job advert and interview Monegasques as a priority. We then look at other candidates whose career paths match the company’s expectations. We interview and test them.

Employees who wish to work in Monaco must obtain a work permit* and be issued with a clean criminal record. When a work permit is issued, a number of criteria are checked to confirm that the applicant can work in the profession in the Principality. A driving test is carried out, followed by interviews.

*A work permit is required to work in Monaco, and is essential for all employees, regardless of the length of their contract. The employer petitions the Employment Department, which gives priority to Monegasques and local residents. A medical questionnaire and identity documents are also required to complete the procedure.

© C.A.M.

C.A.M : We use our communication channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X) to let people know that we’re recruiting. The job offer is submitted to the Employment Department. We take part in job fairs in Monaco and the surrounding region. We also inform our own employees of openings to encourage co-opting.

To apply, simply e-mail your CV and covering letter to the Human Resources address: rh@cam.mc. Applications are sorted and reviewed, and then we ask for a set of supporting documents to back up the CV and qualifications obtained.

During recruitment campaigns, we organise half-day recruitment sessions with driving tests and interviews.

© C.A.M.

What are working conditions like for bus drivers in Monaco?

C.A.M. : It’s a 35-hour per week contract, with the first year as a fixed-term internship contract. Following an evaluation, the employee is given a permanent contract.

Working hours are from Monday to Sunday, with a weekly rest day. Shifts are mostly continuous, with morning, afternoon or evening services, depending on the rotation. Working hours are known in advance.

We have 14 public holidays and 35 days of paid leave per year of service. Days off and holiday periods are evenly spread out over the calendar year.

What are the advantages?

C.A.M : The advantages are down to the Principality, with a lower payroll tax rate than in France. So, the pay is attractive and employees move up the seniority scale rapidly after six months with the company.

The employee is registered with the Monaco social security system and can also enjoy the perks the system offers.

We have our own collective employment agreement. There are many bonuses and benefits: end-of-year bonus, holiday bonus, work clothes, convenient start and finish points, profit-sharing, social fund.

As an example of the lowest guaranteed pay you can expect, our starting salaries are €2,300 net, at the end of one year’s contract €2,500 net and at the end of three years €2,900 net.

What makes a good bus driver?

C.A.M : First and foremost, you have to like driving safely and enjoy working in Monaco. You also need to enjoy customer contact and be able to handle pressure and stress. The driver must be able to work alone, but communicate with the other staff.

PROFILE. Philippe Gerardin: hop on board, I’ll be your driver today!