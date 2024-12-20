Monaco Town Council adopts an “Ethics Charter for Municipal Elected Officials”

On Tuesday 17 December, Monaco’s Town Council voted unanimously to adopt an ethics charter.

This charter sets out a framework for the conduct of elected representatives with regard to invitations, gifts and conflicts of interest. Drawn up by the Ethics and Internal Rules Committee, it sets out ethical principles designed to prevent misconduct and to point out the risks of criminal prosecution in the event of non-compliance.

The charter has been adopted while Mayor Georges Marsan is still under indictment, as he has been since December 2023, accused of active corruption, influence peddling and unlawful taking of interest. However, the mayor declared that he had “nothing to be ashamed of” and that he had “faith in the justice system.”

Georges Marsan © Communication Department

The Principality was rocked by the Georges Marsan’s arrest on 14 December 2023.. He was released after 48 hours of questioning by the Police Department, but still under indictment as part of an investigation into “active bribery of a national public official”, “passive bribery by a national public official”, “active and passive influence peddling”, “unlawful taking of interest by a national public official” and “criminal conspiracy”. During the investigation, the running of the town hall was entrusted to Camille Svara, first deputy mayor.

As soon as he was released, Marsan denounced in a statement what he described as “unfair treatment” and a “veritable persecution.” Georges Marsan returned to office in April 2024, while remainiing subject to certain legal restrictions.

The committee that worked on the ethics charter will continue its efforts in 2025 with the drafting of internal regulations for the Municipal Council.

