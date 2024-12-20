Youth in Monaco: four initiatives selected by Monaco Town Council

Monaco Town Council welcomed three students from Charles-III secondary school to the 7th edition of the Projet Communal Junior (PCJ – Junior Municipal Project).

Gioia Caporale, Lou Nardi and Wassim Meddah, year 10 (US 9th grade) pupils from Charles-III secondary school, presented their innovative ideas to members of the Municipal Council at the recent public session.

Their aim was to put forward ambitious new projects for the Principality’s young people. This year, there was genuine enthusiasm for their four projects.

Among them, Giorgia Caporale suggested a “Junior Fashion Week,” to be held at Espace Léo-Ferré. The fashion show is to be organised by and for teenagers (aged between 13 and 17). Participants must attend school in Monaco. The aim of the project is to showcase local creations.

Wassim Meddah presented the idea of a “5-a-side football pitch” measuring around 30×20 metres, while Lou Nardi put forward two projects. The first is a “bedroom sale”, whereby young people can sell items from their bedrooms. The profits will be donated to a Monegasque charity. Her second project is entitled “A Sqadra”, which means “the team” in Monegasque. A team of volunteers in fact, who would carry out a variety of actions, from cleaning beaches to helping the elderly.

©mairiedemonaco

Under the guidance of Mayor Georges Marsan, Chloé Boscagli-Leclercq, Deputy Mayor for Youth, and their teacher Sylvie Leporati, the students were able to convince the elected representatives, who voted unanimously in favour of the four projects.

©mairiedemonaco

120 schoolchildren have already responded to the town council’s call for project since the initiative was launched in 2012. A number of events have since emerged, including the Splash party and the junior street-art challenge.

Every year, secondary school students have the unique opportunity to contribute to local life and come up with original ideas for the Monegasque community.

