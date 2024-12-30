Nice Airport: new Florence service to launch this summer

Flights to Florence will be operated year-round with two return services per week, on Mondays and Fridays ©Aircorsicaofficiel

Air Corsica will launch a new route between Nice airport and Florence, Italy from 27 June 2025.

It will be the first time an airline has offered direct flights between Nice and Florence. Two weekly flights will be available, on Mondays and Fridays, aboard an ATR72-600, a new-generation aircraft that recently joined the Air Corsica fleet.

The new year-round service is designed to bolster connections between the Côte d’Azur, Corsica and Tuscany regions with their complementary tourist and business appeal.

“The new route from Nice airport is unprecedented as it has never been operated by another airline. It responds to a known demand on the part of customers in Nice, but also to an increase in passengers travelling between Italy and the south of France,” Air Corsica announced in a press release.

The flight timetables have been designed to connect to the four Corsican airports (Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari). Italian passengers will be able to reach Corsica easily via Nice, while Corsicans will benefit from improved access to Florence.

Competitive prices

Tickets for the new route are already on sale. A one-way ticket from Nice to Florence costs €99 and a return ticket from Corsica via Nice costs €269. The prices include one item of hold baggage up to 23 kg and one cabin bag up to eight kg.

Special group rates are also available.

