Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in Monaco?

Monaco Tribune shares some tips for your New Year’s Eve! It’ll be New Year’s Eve before we know it and the usual question is on everyone’s lips: What are we doing for New Year’s Eve? An overview of scheduled events in the Principality.

1. Celebrating at the Christmas Village

As every year, the Christmas Village will be transformed into a giant dance floor. Two DJs will be on hand to take you into the New Year, from 9 pm! To make more room for partygoers, Monaco Town Council has decided to install a stage on the north side of the Quai (next to Ubaldi), making room for an extra 2,000 people.

Last but not least, the traditional fireworks display makes its highly anticipated return at midnight!

2. Place du Casino in celebration mode

DJ sessions by Luca Onere and Jo Paciello will fill the Place du Casino on 31 December from 10.30 pm to 1.30 am, celebrating the arrival of 2025.

3. See 2024 out with an incredible gourmet experience

What could be better than spending New Year’s Eve enjoying a marvellous meal in one of the Principality’s many restaurants? Here’s our selection, take your pick!

Sexy Tacos Monaco: It’s fiesta time at the Mexican restaurant. Aperitif, starter, main course, desserts and a glass of champagne are all included in the menu!

Information and bookings on +377 99 90 73 38. 150 euros per person.

Mayabay Monaco : A beautiful “Lantern Night” starts at 8 pm, with live music and delicious Asian specialities .

Information and bookings on the MayaBay Monaco website or on +377 97 70 74 67. Around 350 euros per person.

Maybourne Riviera : An idyllic setting for a New Year’s celebration. The Ceto (gourmet) and Riviera restaurants offer two exclusive menus.

Information and bookings on the Maybourne Riviera website or on +33 4 93 37 22 44. Around 580 euros at Ceto and 340 euros at the Riviera.

Quai des Artistes : Inspired by Parisian brasseries, the restaurant stands out for its chic and friendly atmosphere, with a breathtaking view of the yachts in the harbour.

Information and bookings on the Quai des Artistes website or on +377 97 97 97 77. 275 euros excluding drinks.

Booking for all the restaurants below are via the Société des Bains de Mer website.

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris : 3*** Restaurant – New Year’s Eve Dinner | Menu at €1,200 per person (drinks not included) | Food & wine pairings at €500 per person.

: 3*** Restaurant – New Year’s Eve Dinner | Menu at €1,200 per person (drinks not included) | Food & wine pairings at €500 per person. Le Grill : 1* Restaurant – New Year’s Eve Dinner | Set 6-course menu at €990 per person (excluding drinks)

: 1* Restaurant – New Year’s Eve Dinner | Set 6-course menu at €990 per person (excluding drinks) La Salle Empire : New Year’s Eve dinner | Show menu at €1,200 per person with food and wine pairings

: New Year’s Eve dinner | Show menu at €1,200 per person with food and wine pairings Le Bar Américain : Menu at €450 per person excluding drinks or à la carte dinner from 8 pm to 11 pm. Minimum drinks outlay of €750 after 10 pm

Casino de Monte-Carlo

Le Salon Rose : Festive dishes à la carte | Entertainment

: Festive dishes à la carte | Entertainment Le Train Bleu : Festive dishes à la carte | Entertainment

Buddha-Bar

Lounge dinner with ½ bottle of champagne Price: €450

Restaurant dinner with ½ bottle of champagne Price: €490

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Le Blue Bay Marcel Ravin: New Year’s Eve dinner, €850 per person (including 1/2 bottle of Dom Ruinart Champagne per person). From 8 pm.

New Year’s Eve dinner, €850 per person (including 1/2 bottle of Dom Ruinart Champagne per person). From 8 pm. La Table de Marcel: New Year’s Eve dinner, Menu at €1100 per person (wine and food pairings included). At 8 pm.

New Year’s Eve dinner, Menu at €1100 per person (wine and food pairings included). At 8 pm. L’Orange Verte: New Year’s Eve Dinner, Menu at €395 per person (including 1/2 bottle of Champagne R de Ruinart 2016 per person). Roaming band, close-up magic & performers. From 8 pm.

New Year’s Eve Dinner, Menu at €395 per person (including 1/2 bottle of Champagne R de Ruinart 2016 per person). Roaming band, close-up magic & performers. From 8 pm. “L’illusion parfaite du Chalet” winter pop-up at the Blue Gin: Festive aperitif. Aperitif from 5 pm, free admission. Party from 11 pm onwards, booking required, minimum spend per table €350 (based on 2 people, including a bottle of Champagne). Live DJ, close-up magic & performers.

Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo

Yannick Alléno’s Pavyllon Monte-Carlo: 1 Michelin star restaurant | New Year’s Eve dinner | 6-course menu at €990 per person (including glass of champagne, wine list extra)

| New Year’s Eve dinner | 6-course menu at €990 per person (including glass of champagne, wine list extra) L’Abysse Monte-Carlo: New Year’s Eve Dinner | Omakase Menu €500 per person (drinks not included) or €700 per person with wine and food pairing

New Year’s Eve Dinner | Omakase Menu €500 per person (drinks not included) or €700 per person with wine and food pairing Salle Belle Epoque : New Year’s Eve dinner | Set menu (including 1/2 bottle of champagne, water, coffee, musical entertainment) | Price: 700€, children’s price (under 12) 350€

New Year’s Eve dinner | Set menu (including 1/2 bottle of champagne, water, coffee, musical entertainment) | Price: 700€, children’s price (under 12) 350€ Le Limùn: à la carte

Le Café de Paris – “La Brasserie du Tout Monaco”

New Year’s lunch : Buffet lunch at €230 per person – 1 glass of champagne included

: Buffet lunch at €230 per person – 1 glass of champagne included New Year’s Eve dinner : À la carte. Musical entertainment.

Amazonico Monte-Carlo :

New Year’s Eve early menu : €180 per person – From 6 pm to 6.30 pm

: €180 per person – From 6 pm to 6.30 pm New Year’s Eve menu: €650 per person (including €300 for drinks) – From 8.30 pm to 10 pm

€650 per person (including €300 for drinks) – From 8.30 pm to 10 pm The Club : 11 pm to 4 am

4. Rounding-off 2024 with a bit of culture

The Théâtre des Muses Monaco is inviting you to celebrate at a special New Year’s Eve event! On the bill is an adaptation of the classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Information and bookings on the Théâtre des Muses website.

On the bill is an adaptation of the classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream The Monte-Carlo Ballets are performing LA MÉGÈRE APPRIVOISÉE (The Taming of the Shrew) at the Grimaldi Forum. The performance is accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets can be booked on the Grimaldi Forum website.

The performance is accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. Why not enjoy a spellbinding operatic experience in the historic Salle Garnier with Donizetti’s opera, L’elisir d’amore. For those who wish to continue the evening in the company of the artists, the Opéra de Monte-Carlo is offering a unique experience combining art and gastronomy in the prestigious setting of the Hauser & Wirth gallery. Book your evening on the Opéra de Monte-Carlo website.

5. Proper partying

Feel like partying into the wee small hours? The Principality’s nightclubs are ready to welcome you all night long!

A glamorous and festive atmosphere at Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo for a memorable New Year’s Eve night out.

for a memorable New Year’s Eve night out. To ring in the New Year, the Salle des Étoiles will be hosting an exhilarating mix of Latin dance and acrobatics for what promises to be an unforgettable evening. Let yourself be carried away by the spellbinding energy of Latin music, performed live by Los Pioneros del Ritmo.

The nightclubs in Port Hercule and elsewhere in the Principality, such as La Rascasse, Twiga and Before, will take you into the New Year in style