Monaco simplifies parcel delivery and shipping with Goods Pickup Point

It has been in operation since the end of December 2024.

A system has been set up by La Poste Monaco and supported by the Prince’s Government in response to the increased number of parcels delivered in the Principality: the Point Accueil Marchandise (PAM – Goods Pickup Point). The aim is to facilitate goods logistics and delivery within Monaco.

Advertising

Located on the boulevard du Jardin Exotique, it includes a logistics platform of around 1,500 m² designed to collect parcels at the city limits, then handle deliveries for other express transport operators in order to help delivery drivers and relieve road congestion.

Capable of handling up to 2,500 parcels a day (or more if operating hours are extended), the PAM is proving to be a real ally for La Poste Monaco’s future sorting office in the Ilot Pasteur development. In all, there are 14 delivery drivers in electric vehicles.

5 700 parcels per day

Parcel volumes are substantial in Monaco, with around 5,700 parcels handled every day, 30 rounds and 4,200 delivery points.

Other practical services are also available at the PAM, such as a 24/7 locker system and a drop-off and collection point for parcels, open 5 days a week from 9am to 7pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm.

Delivery problems in Monaco: new solutions for your parcels

With the same aim of optimising parcel deliveries, special delivery points, recognisable by the PAM logo, have been set up in a number of strategic areas in the Principality.