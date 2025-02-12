Gildo Pastor appoints Jean-François Clervoy ambassador for Venturi Space

The appointment follows Venturi Space’s recent new setup in France.

Venturi Space, and more specifically its Chairman Gildo Pastor, has just announced the appointment of French astronaut Jean-François Clervoy as the group’s new ambassador.

“Through Jean-François Clervoy, I am convinced that our technologies, our expertise and the specific characteristics of our industry will be promoted to perfection, all the while reflecting our values, our vision and our philosophy,” said Venturi’s president.

A strong advocate of space exploration, Jean-François Clervoy has three space missions to his credit: STS-66 in 1994, STS-84 in 1997 and STS-103 in 1999. Over his 33 year career in the field he has notched up 675 hours in orbit.

Gildo Pallanca Pastor: “turning an impossible dream into reality”

From 2006 to 2019, he chaired Novespace, a CNES subsidiary that specialises in parabolic flights with the Airbus ZERO-G, before taking on the role of Honorary Chairman. The renowned speaker also helps with ESA’s manned spaceflight programmes by selecting and coaching new astronauts. And he is now putting that expertise to work for Venturi Space!

Venturi Space in full expansion mode

With operations in Monaco, Switzerland, France and the United States, Venturi Space has ambitions of being even more innovative than to date. Two innovations are currently being developed for use on the Moon: high-performance batteries and hyper-deformable wheels.

These critical technologies should equip North American company Venturi Astrolab’s rovers by the end of the year and around 2027 respectively. In parallel a pre-selection by NASA is for delivery around 2030.

FLIP: Venturi’s robust new lunar rover