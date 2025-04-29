Prince Albert II attends Monaco Clean Fusion Forum

The aim of the forum is to explore nuclear fusion as a key technology for achieving a sustainable future, free from greenhouse gas emissions © Monaco Tribune

On Monday 28 April 2025, Monaco hosted the second edition of the Monaco Clean Fusion Forum, an international event on advances in fusion energy, organised with the support of Prince Albert II and his Foundation.

From 8.30 am, a large number of participants (executives, researchers and industrialists from all over the world) gathered at the Monaco Yacht Club for a day of dialogue. Prince Albert II took the floor at around 10 am. In his speech, he hailed the importance of nuclear fusion as a key technology for achieving a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

Advertising

© Monaco Tribune

The forum offered a packed programme of speeches and conferences throughout the day. The event drew leading figures from the world of research, institutional representatives and business leaders. Among the figures present in the morning sessions were Peter Liu, CEO of Alpha Ring, Ida Liu, former Global Head of Citi Private Bank, Roger Falcone, Chief Scientist at Alpha Ring, and Ambrogio Fasoli, Vice-President of EPFL and former CEO of EUROfusion.

© Monaco Tribune

The discussions were structured around a number of highlights. Starting at 11am, a panel on Education in Fusion brought together Ryan Ramsey, Fusion Skills Council, Dario Cruz, CEO of FuseNet and Jenny Su, NCKU Research and Development Foundation, and was facilitated by Roger Falcone.

At 1 p.m., Ahmad Bahai, CTO of Texas Instruments, presented the synergies between artificial intelligence and energy, followed by Mikhail Chudakov of the IAEA, who addressed the communication challenges surrounding fusion: Bringing Fusion to Public: Driving Public Awareness & Industry Adoption. The Director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Kimberly S. Budil, then described the prospects opened up by fusion ignition: Fusion Ignition: What Comes Next? while Arthur Huang, founder of Miniwiz, discussed the topic Zero Waste and Beyond.

Giovanni Landi (EMEA Manager of Alpha Ring International) © Monaco Tribune

Prince Albert II: “Doing what is right for the planet is also what is right for investors”

Alpha Ring unveils first Fusion AI data centre

Alpha Ring, world leader in micro-fusion, presented its Fusion AI Data Centre. The pioneering centre serves to centralise experimental, theoretical and simulated data from researchers, academic institutions and industrial partners around the world, to create a unified platform powered by artificial intelligence.

The aim is to stimulate international cooperation and accelerate progress towards sustainable and affordable energy through fusion energy. Thanks to the state-of-the-art facility, researchers, students and professionals can now access high-fidelity data sets and carry out experiments remotely.

One of Alpha Ring’s tabletop Alpha-E fusion systems for educational use © Alpha Ring

Giovanni Landi, Alpha Ring’s Managing Director for the EMEA region, said in a statement: “To unlock commercial fusion, the global community must move beyond individual initiatives and work together to turn data into knowledge, and knowledge into action.” The Fusion AI Data Centre plays a key role in facilitating this global collaboration. The platform offers advanced analysis tools, such as automated particle trace assessment and real-time diagnostics. This helps speed up scientific discoveries. Alpha Ring also supports training for tomorrow’s talent, by making this technology more accessible. As such, the company is contributing to a sustainable energy future.

Ocean defender Prince Albert II attends Monaco Blue Initiative