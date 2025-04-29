Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi honoured at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

The Fashion Awards gala evening was held on 24 April 2025 during Monte-Carlo Fashion Week © OTB Corporate Communication

Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi were honoured for their commitment to more responsible fashion at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week on 24 April 2025.

Renzo Rosso, chairman and founder of the OTB Group (Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf), received the Positive Change Award. The award recognises his vision of a more ethical, innovative and socially and environmentally committed fashion industry.

Arianna Alessi, Vice-President of the OTB Foundation, received the Positive Social Impact Award. Since 2006, the foundation she heads has supported over 380 social projects around the world, with a direct impact on almost 380,000 people. It promotes equal opportunities, social inclusion and humanitarian aid.

