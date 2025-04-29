Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi honoured at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 29 April 2025
1 minute read
Monte-Carlo Fashion week
The Fashion Awards gala evening was held on 24 April 2025 during Monte-Carlo Fashion Week © OTB Corporate Communication
By Estelle Imbert
- 29 April 2025
1 minute read

Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi were honoured for their commitment to more responsible fashion at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week on 24 April 2025.

Renzo Rosso, chairman and founder of the OTB Group (Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf), received the Positive Change Award. The award recognises his vision of a more ethical, innovative and socially and environmentally committed fashion industry.

Advertising »
Advertising

Arianna Alessi, Vice-President of the OTB Foundation, received the Positive Social Impact Award. Since 2006, the foundation she heads has supported over 380 social projects around the world, with a direct impact on almost 380,000 people. It promotes equal opportunities, social inclusion and humanitarian aid.

Fashion Awards Ceremony 024
© OTB Corporate Communication
Renzo Rosso © OTB Corporate Communication

Advertising »
Fashion Awards Ceremony 024
© OTB Corporate Communication

Fashion Awards Ceremony 024
© OTB Corporate Communication

Kelly Rutherford at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2025