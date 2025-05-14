Colazione da Zia: Italian breakfast comes to the Métropole Monte-Carlo

The granola, revisited by Manon Santini and Rocco Seminara, is one of the à la carte breakfast dishes. © MiraMira

The Odyssey space at the Hôtel Métropole is getting ready for some Italian ‘dolce vita’ with the return of the pop-up restaurant Zia, now available from breakfast to dinner.

The Zia concept, which won over aficionados of Italian gastronomy at its first edition, is back at the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo. Executive Chef Christophe Cussac gave free rein to the duo of Manon Santini and Rocco Seminara to create a service in three acts. Always full of smiles and infectious good humour, this year the two chefs are extending the culinary experience to include breakfast. The colazione will precede the mezzogiorno lunch, finishing with the aperitivo & cena – starting on 28 May.

An exceptional setting

The Odyssey area, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, will be the perfect setting for the Italian interlude, starting first thing in the morning. Set between the swimming pool and the aromatic gardens, guests can enjoy the enchanting surroundings as they savour the à la carte dishes on the new gourmet menu.

True to their cuisine’s contemporary identity, Manon Santini and Rocco Seminara have added their own touch of originality to the traditional Italian breakfast.

The flower honey coulis is served lukewarm over the pancakes © MiraMira

Viennese pastries, coffees and fresh fruit juices are accompanied by revisited classics: homemade granola with spiced apples and red fruit, eggs Benedict with a basil pesto waffle and tarragon hollandaise sauce, or avocado toast-style crispy focaccia with a salad mix and pomegranate pearls. For those with a sweet tooth, try the pancakes with flower honey or the French toast with pistachio paste and vanilla whipped cream.

Zia’s version of eggs Benedict © MiraMira

The latest major innovation is that the Zia experience is no longer reserved exclusively for hotel guests. External visitors can now book at this Italian-inspired gastronomic universe, until 1 October 2025.

