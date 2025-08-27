Not-to-be-missed events in Monaco this autumn

Events in the Principality are also back after the summer break! Here’s what’s on in September.

An invasion of yachts on the Côte d’Azur, the return of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and a number of trade shows…get out your diary, it’s going to be a busy start to the school year!

Not to be missed

A few weeks after the Cannes Yachting Festival and its expected 700 yachts, the yachting world will be dropping anchor in the Principality for the 34th Monaco Yacht Show, from 24 to 27 September. 120 superyachts and 60 tenders will be on show, and this year’s theme is about more responsible sailing.

Boat lovers are in for a treat this month. From 10 to 13 September , the Principality will be hosting Monaco Classic Week , featuring around a hundred iconic boats.

A symphonic September

After ending the season in the Prince’s Palace and a well-deserved month’s holiday, the OPMC is back. The opening concert of the new season will take place on 21 September at the Auditorium Rainier III. There are still some seats available!



The Grimaldi Forum will be welcoming Pat Kalla on Thursday 4 September as part of its Thursday Live Sessions on Thursday 4 September. The concept is an intimate concert, while sharing a table with friends!



And to see off the summer in true Monegasque style, don’t miss the La Condamine Market Ball, organised by Monaco Town Hall on 12 September. Don’t forget to book through the market traders.

The Marché de la Condamine ball brings the summer season to a close in Monaco © Mairie de Monaco

Something unusual

Panini, Pokemon, Disney, Marvel… Are these your cup of tea? Calling all card collectors: the first Monaco Card Show will be held on 13 September at the Grimaldi Forum! A ‘pack’ of exhibitors, guests and collectors will be on hand to share their enthusiasm with you!

Fashion and business

Fashion fans have one last chance to see the ‘Les Années folles de Coco Chanel’ exhibition. Over 200 exhibits tell the story of how the modern woman was invented on the Riviera in ‘Coco Chanel’s Roaring Twenties’.

The exhibition closes on 5 October © NMNM-Andrea Rossetti / Héctor Chico

On the business side, the Luxe Pack trade show will be back at the Grimaldi Forum at the end of the month. Specialising in luxury packaging, it attracts thousands of industry professionals every year.

Reading and culture

On 6 and 7 September, it’s literature time, with the Monaco International Book Fair at the Grimaldi Forum. Over 150 international authors are expected to attend, with meetings, discussions and literary cafés!

Fancy owning a piece of contemporary art? The marquee in Fontvieille will be turned into a veritable art gallery to host the art3f show. Over 3,500 works will be on sale from 19 to 21 September!

© art3f 2021 – David Law

Princely Golf and AS Monaco

On the sporting front, the Princess of Monaco Cup organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation, will ‘pitch’ 18 teams against each other on 16 September at the Monte-Carlo Golf Club. The grand finale will be the iconic 19th hole on the Place du Casino, where all the participants and the Prince and Princess will round off the tournament in an exceptional setting.



From a little ball to a size 5 … AS Monaco are at home to FC Metz on 21 September. Later in the month, ASM will cross the border for the 2nd edition of the Ventimiglia sports festival on 28 September!