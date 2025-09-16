Princess Charlene receives €68,735 to support her fight for animals and children

On Monday 15 September, Princess Charlene welcomed representatives of the SBM to the Prince’s Palace for a double cheque presentation in aid of her Foundation and the Monaco SPA (Monaco Société Protectrice des Animaux – animal protection society).

The Société des Bains de Mer once again demonstrated its unwavering support for the causes close to Princess Charlene’s heart. A substantial donation of €60,235 was presented to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, raised from the proceeds of the 2024 and 2025 F1 Grand Prix Sunday evening events at the legendary Jimmy’z.

The sum will help finance vital projects in Bangladesh, where the Foundation is actively fighting against drowning – a tragedy that claims nearly 19,000 lives each year, including 14,000 children. Since 2017, the Foundation has supported the CIPRB in Cox’s Bazar and has collaborated with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution since 2021.

© Michaël Alesi/Prince’s Palace

Monaco SPA also supported

In parallel, a cheque for €8,500 was presented to the Monaco SPA, thanks to the proceeds of a fundraising fair organised for SBM staff. The contribution will support the actions of the charity chaired by the Princess since September 2022.

The ceremony was held in the presence of key figures, including Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation and Stéphane Valeri, Deputy Chairman of the SBM. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène share tender moment as new Monaco SPA shelter inaugurated

The event highlights the commitment of Princess Charlene who, following the recent inauguration of the new state-of-the-art shelter in Peille, continues to tirelessly pursue her fight to offer a better life to animals in distress and to protect children from the dangers of drowning.