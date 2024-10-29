SPA de Monaco: Meeko, Lucie and others are looking for a new family

How about adopting a dog or a cat?

The Monaco SPA, which just opened a brand new shelter in Peille in the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the charity’s President, has several animals up for adoption. The shelter’s ‘guests’ all want just one thing: to find a family to start a new life with.

Among them is Meeko, a 12-year-old Siberian Husky cross. “Meeko is a shy dog at first, becoming very playful and affectionate once he feels confident. He came to us from a musher (sleigh) and has only ever known that environment,” ” says the Monaco SPA’s Facebook post about him. They add “he has spent a lot of time in the cold so the tips of his ears have some chapping,” which needs treated with an ointment.

Meeko

Lucie, a 2-year-old Cane Corso mastiff cross, has been removed twice from owners who were mistreating her. She is also hoping to leave the refuge and find new masters. ” She keeps a lot of her emotions in, and is fairly neutral at first. Lucie can become close to humans when she gets to know them better,” explains the SPA. Regarding her behaviour, potential interested parties should know: “She is stable and has never shown any signs of aggression at the shelter.”

Lucie

Help Monaco SPA find homes for these animals

If you’re more of a cat lover, meet Cracotte and Biscotte, who are only available for adoption together. They are Scottish Fold crosses and only a month and a half old, “inseparable and very complementary. Cracotte is naturally very curious and playful, while Biscotte is more reserved but relaxes fairly quickly once she feels confident.” But there are also many other animals, including Bagherra, Shadow and Asia…

Cracotte and Biscotte

For more details: Refuge l’Abri – SPA de Monaco