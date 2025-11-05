What’s on in Monaco in November: your monthly guide

The Princely Family will appear at the Palace windows on 19 November © Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

After an October filled with Halloween flair, November arrives in the Principality with National Day as its highlight!

Between major sporting events, an ice show, opera and early Christmas magic, discover our selection of the month’s unmissable events.

National Day

Forget the Grand Prix, the Rolex Masters, the Yacht Show… National Day remains the most iconic event of the year in Monaco! On 19 November, the Princely Family will meet the public on the Rock. The day before, a firework display will light up the Principality’s sky at 8.10 pm, followed by a concert by the group Superbus at Espace Léo Ferré. Monegasques and residents have until 6 November to collect their invitations.

As tradition dictates, the Condamine Market will also get involved in the festive spirit, with numerous activities and a tasting of local specialities from 9 am to 2 pm.

Unusual events

The Grimaldi Forum will be transformed into a giant ice rink for the show La Reine des Neiges (Frozen), an incredible musical on ice. Meet there on 27 November at 6.30 pm, where all the songs will be performed live in French and transport young and old alike into an enchanting world.

Sport, and plenty of it

Keen to combine sport and charity? From 15 to 23 November, the No Finish Line run/walk returns around the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. Each lap completed donates one euro to the Children & Future charity: every step counts!

Princess Charlene will give the starting signal for the 2025 edition of the No Finish Line © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Turning to football, the Stade Louis II is preparing to host two key Ligue 1 fixtures. The Red and Whites will face the “Blood and Gold” of RC Lens on 8 November before taking on the giants of PSG in a top-of-the-table clash on the 29th.

In basketball, the Roca Team will host Saint Quentin (9 November) and Bourg-en-Bresse (23 November) in the championship before welcoming Turkish side Anadolu Efes on the 26th, as they look to continue their fine EuroLeague form.

Finally, cycling fans will have the opportunity to see their favourite riders take to the streets of the Principality for Beking 2025. The recent winners of the men’s and women’s Tours de France, Tadej Pogačar and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot — whose presence remains uncertain due to injury — are expected at the starting arch.

For the little ones

For the little ones, Monaco’s funfair will remain on Port Hercule until 19 November, while the Théâtre des Muses will be offering several children’s plays: L’Alchimie du bonheur, Ambre et les jouets magiques, Les folles aventures de Lili Chardon and Le Magicien d’Oz (The Alchemy of Happiness, Amber and the Magic Toys, The Crazy Adventures of Lili Chardon and The Wizard of Oz).

To mark National Day, children can also enjoy the play L’Île au Trésor (Treasure Island) on 15 November, presented at the Monaco Town Hall.

One exhibition leads to another

November is the final month to discover the animals that once populated Monaco in prehistoric times with the exhibition L’Effet Papillon (The Butterfly Effect ) at the Museum of Anthropology.

The Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature (AMPN) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a photography exhibition at the Galerie des Pêcheurs, just steps from the Oceanographic Museum. Through striking images, explore the initiatives carried out by the AMPN to protect Monaco’s Marine Protected Areas.

Culture and jewellery

The Monte-Carlo Opera launches its 2025/2026 season with three performances of Aida on 16, 20 and 22 November at the Grimaldi Forum, and the variety show Bonsoir Monte-Carlo on the 21st.

Cecilia Bartoli, Artistic Director of the Monte-Carlo Opera © OMC – Fabrice Demessence

From 12 to 15 November, it’s time for the Monte-Carlo Film Festival dedicated to cinematic comedy. Good to know: festival screenings are open to all and free of charge, subject to availability.

It’s a busy month at the Théâtre des Muses with three great productions on the bill: Voyage à Napoli (Journey to Napoli) (6–9 November), Grains de sel (Grains of Salt), a satirical comedy (13–16 November), and the adaptation of the great classic H#MLET, la fin d’une enfance (H#MLET, The End of a Childhood) (20–23 November).

For jewellery lovers, the Joya salon returns from 13 to 16 November at Monte-Carlo One, bringing together numerous exhibitors presenting their creations.

Christmas comes early

Last year, the Princely Family attended the illumination of Place du Casino © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The magic of Christmas will take hold of Monaco at the end of the month. On 29 November, the Princely Family is expected on Place du Casino to light up the square and usher the Principality into the most wonderful time of the year.