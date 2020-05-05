Prince Albert II joins world leaders to help develop a coronavirus vaccine

Prince Albert II has shown his support in an EU initiative to support the global response to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, the Sovereign participated in the virtual event Coronavirus Global Response, which raised €7.4 billion from donors across the world, to finance vaccine against coronavirus.

Monaco decided to participate in the EU donations appeal to fund the research for a Cover-19 vaccine cure. Prince Albert II recorded a video message responding to the appeal and showing his support to Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. He was one of several Heads of State to record a message, others including Spain, Norway, Denmark, UAE, China and many more across Europe and the Middle East.

Monaco’s place in the appeal

Prince Albert II stated that “this crisis must bring us all together in solidarity” and that the Principality has always stood proudly alongside other nations in the name of humanitarian causes. “This is why the Principality, in solidarity, is committed today to contribute to this common effort”.

This comes as the Sovereign reduces the operating budget of the Prince’s Palace by 40% in the face of the “unprecedented economic consequences” of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Prince stressed the importance of guaranteeing equal access to essential medical equipment to all during this period, thanks to countries mobilising worldwide. “I am convinced that only together and united will we be able to overcome this ordeal which, in recent history, has no equivalent. Together and united, we will have the opportunity to steer the future towards a more sustainable and inclusive path.”

The Sovereign did not specify the amount that the Principality managed to raise. Still, the Prince’s Palace announced “a part of the funds collected in Monaco will support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, with which the Monegasque Cooperation has collaborated for many years.

“Global response to coronavirus”

The donors’ telethon was jointly organised by the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy (which will hold the next G20 presidency), Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (which chairs G20), Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom. This initiative responds to the call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and protagonists in the health sector for collaboration to provide effective, affordable and globally available treatment and vaccine.

“We have done it. We have raised €7.4 billion,” said Ursula von der Leyen, adding that star Madonna had contributed $1 million alone. The global appeal aimed to raise €7.5 billion. Some 40 countries and 20 organisations responded to the initiative.

The pandemic has already infected at least 3.5 million people worldwide, including 1.5 million in Europe, and killed nearly 250,000 people. Amongst these, 143,000 were in Europe, according to AFP’s figures. Monaco lifted lockdown on Monday after 49 days of confinement.