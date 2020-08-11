











On 6 August, on the occasion of the second and last summer concert at the Prince’s Palace, the Sovereign paid homage to all those who stayed mobilised throughout the lockdown period.

Due to the pandemic, this year there were only two performances of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra‘s traditional summer concerts at the Prince’s Palace. In light of the new sanitary measures, the public was limited and the concert could be attended by invitation only.

Health professionals and NGO workers amongst those invited

On 6 August, all those who had remained mobilised and involved during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic were invited to the Cour d’Honneur of the Palace: health workers, NGOs, business personalities, public service employees and even retailers. Amongst those invited were, for instance, volunteers from the Monaco Red Cross, who stayed active during the period of lockdown and are now resuming their actions with greater intensity. There were also volunteers from the the Monaco Guardian Angels (“Les Anges Gardiens de Monaco”), a local charity which helps the most disadvantaged people on the French Riviera.

Before the beginning of the concert, Prince Albert paid tribute to his guests and thanked ′′on behalf of the population of Monaco and on His behalf, all these brave people for their unfailing commitment “. As the epidemic is once again gaining momentum in Europe, the battle is still far from over.