











This summer, the Monaco stamp office has published several new stamp designs. Ranging from current affairs, to commemorations, art and animals, the eclectic selection will intrigue even the most demanding of stamp collectors.

The Principality’s love affair with philately is long-lived. Prince Rainier III liked to say that a stamp was “a country’s first ambassador”. Several times a year, the “Office des émissions de timbres-Poste”, Monaco’s stamp issuing office, renews its stamp collections by introducing new designs which honour anniversaries, important events or public figures related to the principality.

COVID-19 solidarity

Believe it or not, even the Coronavirus pandemic gets its own stamp. In response to the unprecedented global health crisis caused by COVID-19, Prince Albert II sent a message of solidarity to the population of Monaco which is now written on the stamp: “Patience, trust, courage and solidarity”. The new design serves to commemorate the spirit of solidarity that was born out of these difficult times.

50th anniversary of the Fort Antoine Theatre

Built in the 18th century by Prince Antoine I, Fort Antoine has been a hub for the arts since 1970. The stamp office describes it as a place where “chamber music, theatre, poetry, folklore rediscover their original dimension”. The amphitheatre, which looks over the sea, promotes an ethos of conviviality, exchange and creation. If you are in the area, several plays are currently being staged in honour of the theatre’s 50th anniversary.

A painting from the state art collections

This year, the stamps of the SEPAC, (the Small European Postal Administrations Cooperation) honour national art pieces. For its stamp, Monaco chose “Indolence”, a painting by the impressionist artist Eva Gonzalès (1849-1883), whose paternal grand-father was from Monaco. The Painting belongs to the Prince’s art collection.

The coral reef at the oceanographic museum

At the oceanographic museum, 2020 is the year of the coral. The stamp office issued a design in honour of a new temporary exhibition “Immersion” which celebrates Australian coral reefs. Monaco remains true to its values: the principality has been a long-standing advocate for the protection of barrier reef.

International cat exhibition

Organised by the Monegasque association “De Gati de Munegu”, Monaco’s first international cat show will take place September 26th and 27th in the Espace Léo Ferré. On the stamp is a Siberian cat called Jolly d’Artannes.

Monaco’s stamp office will release its next designs at the beginning of September. Highlights from the new issue are the new Monte Carlo Casino square and the Italian town of Terlizzi, a former stronghold of the Grimaldi family.

