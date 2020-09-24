











In honour of the United Nation’s International Day of Peace, the Peace and Sport association launched its very own app “Peace and Sport x MyCoach”.

It calls itself “the first international digital tool to use sport as a means of transmitting a culture of Peace”. The app created by the Peace and Sport association is the product of over ten years of working in the field. The aim of the app is to allow coaches easy access the “Peace and Sport methodology” regardless of where they work and live.

13 different programs

The Peace and Sport methodology offers a varied selection of sport activities which all aim to teach peace values: dialogue, respect, self-esteem and collaboration with others. 13 programmes are currently in place in 12 different countries, including Mali, Rwanda, Columbia and Jordan. The tools which the methodology teaches “are associated with the positive values of sport in “Peace and Sport’s three-cycle” program: Work on yourself, accept each other, live together”, explains the association.

The aim is to bring young people who are misplaced in society to the working world, using sport to do so Joël Bouzou, Founder and President of Peace and Sport