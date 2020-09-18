











The two-boat fleet of Monaco’s Department of Maritime Affairs is growing. On 17 September, the Department unveiled Vitamar III, its newest vessel.

Built by Transmetal Industrie SA in the neighbouring Var region, Monaco’s government bought the Vitamar III for €1,5 million euros. The boat will be used, among other things, for coastal maintenance and environmental protection, border control, fire-fighting missions as well as to monitor marine pollution. Vitamar joins the Department’s two other boats: Sainte-Dévote II and Corallium II, both purchased in 2014.

On duty since May

“A replacement for our 25-year-old boat was needed. The previous boat could no longer keep up with our needs and with our missions,” said Armelle Roudaut-Lafon, head of the Department of Maritime Affairs. Commissioned at the beginning of 2020, the boat should have been christened in April. However, the pandemic had other plans and the Department started using the boat in May without its traditional blessing. The vessel was finally christened on 17 September.

Amongst other things, the Department of Maritime Affairs ensures shipping safety and various administrative tasks – such as giving out navigation licenses – as well as monitoring port activities. The Department’s boats are also used to carry out scientific missions and for sea pollution control.

Government of Monaco / Manuel Vitali