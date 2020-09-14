











The 32-year old Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone has officially joined AS Monaco. Saturday 12 September, the former Arsenal player signed a two-season contract with the club. Visibly enthusiastic about this new experience, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

After a few seasons spent with Minnesota United (Major League Soccer) and Esbjerg FB (Danish D1), Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone has signed with AS Monaco until 2022. Former player for Sunderland, Hull City, Reading, Barnsley and Arsenal, he was spotted at 17 by Arsene Wenger who introduced him to the British Premier League and the Champions League, where he played 8 matches. After 200 matches in England, the Lombard now brings his experience to Niko Kovac’s group.

Paul Mitchell: “The arrival of Vito marks our desire to bring quality players as well as experience”

“We are very happy to welcome Vito Mannone to AS Monaco. After Kevin Volland, the arrival of Vito marks our desire to bring quality players as well as experience to a squad that includes many young talents, in order to provide the right balance between potential and experience,” explained Paul Mitchell, AS Monaco’s sporting director. “Vito has shown a high level of performance during his past experiences in different leagues and I am convinced that he has a lot to contribute to the squad,” he added.

The former Italian player spent seven years on the Italian national team and will join the team as 3rd goalkeeper, backing Benjamin Lecomte and Radoslaw Majecki. Mannone did not hide his enthusiasm for this new opportunity: “I am proud to join AS Monaco and to have the opportunity to experience a new league. I am very happy to join this talented squad. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and giving my best to help the club achieve its goals,” he said.