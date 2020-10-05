











In honour of Charles Leclerc 23rd birthday, let’s go down memory lane to relive the career highs of the Scuderia Ferrari racing driver.

First taste of F1 with Alfa Romeo

The news hits at the end of 2017: Charles Leclerc will join Formula 1. At twenty, the Monégasque driver races a satisfying 2018 season, finishing 13th with 39 points, at the wheel of his modest Alfa Romeo. A 6th place at the Baku Grand Prix (Azerbaijan) is enough to turn Ferrari’s eye.

Suprise Ferrari promotion

“I was with on a friend’s boat when I saw that Maurizio Arrivabene was trying to reach me. I asked my friend to stop the engines. They said I was joining Scuderia Ferrari. Immediately after I hung up, I jumped into the water,” recalls Charles Leclerc. Ferrari was always Leclerc’s dream team. Already in 2016, he had joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. But being promoted to Ferrari at 20, and after a single F1 season, was better than anything he could have hoped for.

His first F1 win at Spa-Francorchamps

For his first F1 win, Charles Leclerc beats Lewis Hamilton and Valtterri Bottas on the legendary Belgian circuit during the 2019 season. At 21, Leclerc is the youngest pilot to have won a Grand Prix with Ferrari.

Unforgettable Monza victory

“The Monza win ? Without a doubt, the best day of my life!”, says Charles Leclerc. On 8 September 2019, just one week after winning in Spa, Charles Leclerc scores a second victory in the birthplace of Ferrari.

Leclerc’s karting years

Before dominating the GP3 series and Formula 2, Charles Leclerc started out in karting. Racing his first competitions at the age of six, the driver quickly climbs up the karting ladder winning the World Cup in 2011 and the WSK Euro Series in 2012. In 2013, his last season in the discipline, Leclerc finished second in the world championship behind Max Verstappen.