











On 15 October, Yvan Griboval, a sailor and founder oof OceanScientif, will set off for a two-week-long scientific expedition at sea.

After being postponed several times, the “OceanoScientific Contaminants Mediterranean Expedition 2020” will finally set off on Thursday 15 October, at 3 pm sharp from the docks of Monaco’s Yacht Club. The purpose of the expedition is to collect samples of chemical, metallic and organic waste in the mouth of three rivers: the Tiber, the Ebro, and the Rhone.

A fortnight in the Mediterranean

Yvan Griboval will command the maxi-catamaran Amaala Explorer (formerly known as Club Med). Twenty years ago, the ship won The Race 2000, the first non-stop round-the-world race in a crewed multihull. The maxi-catamaran will bear Monaco’s flag.

The expedition will cover 1,500 nautical miles, a distance equivalent to 2,800 km, and travel via Porto Cervo (Sardinia), Barcelona, and Seyne-sur-Mer. The oceanographic campaign will last 15 days, ending on 29 October in Monaco. The main sponsor of the expedition is AMAALA, a Saudi initiative that works on coral reef protection in the red sea.