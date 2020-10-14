











After two eleven-year-olds wrote to him asking for his help in rebuilding the Saint-Martin-Vésubie pitch destroyed by Storm Alex, president of AS Monaco Dmitry Rybolovlev announced that he would make a personal donation to assist reconstruction efforts.

Nathan and Melvin’s wish will be fulfilled. The twins wrote to Dmitry Rybolovlev, asking that he help rebuild the Saint-Martin-Vésubie football field. Visibly touched by the twins’ words, Dmitry Rybolovlev replied, promising a donation. The Saint-Martin-Vésubie natives are currently playing in AS Monaco’s U12 division.

A strong bond between AS Monaco and Saint-Martin-Vésubie

“The tragedy of the Alpes-Maritimes region, and in particular, of Saint-Martin-Vésubie, left no one indifferent. As a resident of the Principality, and like all those who live in and around the Riviera, I was deeply shocked by the consequences of this cataclysm,” wrote Dmitry Rybolovlev.

“We have been in contact with local authorities […] Unfortunately, we are told that due to the large-scale damage caused by the storm, it is at the moment impossible to set out specific reconstruction plans. Nevertheless, I have decided to make a financial contribution to help rebuild the municipality’s football pitch,” he added.

According to a tweet by Éric Ciotti, Alpes-Maritimes representative at France’s National Assembly, Rybolovlev will donate 250,000 euros.

AS Monaco runs its summer training (National 2, U19, U17) in Saint-Martin-Vésubie. Following the storm, the team offered some of its private accommodation as emergency housing for the people whose homes were uninhabitable due to the widespread damage. Last Friday, Prince Albert II of Monaco also visited the villages of Roquebillière et Saint-Martin-Vésubie to express his and Monaco’s solidarity.

Merci au président de l’@AS_Monaco qui vient de m’informer qu’il allait faire un don de 250 000€ à la commune de Saint Martin Vésubie pour construire un stade dans le village à la demande de deux jeunes Saint martinois.



Merci au club de la principauté et à nos jeunes ! pic.twitter.com/rnXxSK4D0I — Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) October 13, 2020