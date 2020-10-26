











On Monday 26 October, Monaco recorded ten new cases of Covid-19, as the Archibishop and the President of the National Council test positive.

Monaco has now recorded 306 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. 8 patients are hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, five of them in ICU. 54 people are currently self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 244.

On 25 October, Monaco’s diocese announced that the Archibishop of Monaco, Most Rev. Dominique-Marie David, had tested positive on 18 October following a trip to Paris. “He was never in a critical condition and remains in isolation until the end of the 14-day quarantine period,” said the diocese. All those who had been in contact with the Archibishop have tested negative.

After Prince Albert, the former Minister of State Serge Telle, and the Archibishop, a fourth figure of Monaco’s leadership has tested positive: Stéphane Valéri, president of Monaco’s National Council. According to the Council, Mr. Valéri “shows only a few symptoms and his condition is not a cause for concern. He is organising the National Council’s schedule remotely from his house while closely communicating with his colleagues,” said the National Council on 26 October.

All of Mr. Valéri’s close contacts will be tested within 24 hours.