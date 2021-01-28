











St Tropez House and Cap Villas, two of the leading luxury rental providers in the Côte d’Azur, report on the impacts of Covid-19 on affluent travel.

Covid-19 has not deterred the super rich from holidaying in the South of France. In fact, tourists numbers have increased. Luxury real estate broker, St Tropez House, recorded a 28% rise in rentals booked from 2019 to 2020. Coronavirus restrictions may have applied during this time, but the world’s wealthy chose to quarantine in style.

“High-net worth clients are… creating their own private oasis separated from the outside world.” Emilia Jedamska, Booking Manager at St Tropez House

Changing criteria

Guests have prefered to holiday for longer and have chosen private villas over hotels. Arrival for the average 3.5 week stay has also increasingly taken place via private jet. In addition, high-net worth individuals will often request fully staffed villas in a further attempt to holiday in a covid-secure manner, by reducing contact with the public.

Rental agencies made polices covid-safe

In order to keep breaks away as safe as possible, property providers have adapted their policies. Digital tours, 360 degree videos and online “Ask Me Anything” sessions are some of the measures in place to reduce physical contact. Flexible policies allowing clients to rebook or cancel holidays have also been implemented.

