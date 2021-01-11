











The auction house Artcurial will make their sixth appearance on the French Riviera this year. Spread over six sessions, high quality, rare pieces will be auctioned at the Hermitage Hotel from 17th – 21st January.

Jewellery, watches and bags will be the focus of the auction. On the 19th January, bidding on one of the most sought-after watches will begin: a Patek Philippe 1518 dating back to 1943. Collectors of vintage Rolexes and professional watches will also have their fair share of rarities to bid on.

>> READ ALSO: From emerging brands to fashion weeks, fashion is still reckoning with Covid-19

There are some exciting pieces lined up for women too. Cartier is set to auction a 1932 Tank Basculante. This rare watch previously belonged to Barbara Hutton: the richest woman in the world. Exquisitely decorated watches, from Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget, will appeal to more amateur collectors with a keen eye for detail.

Prestige jewellery and luxury bags

Attendees will be spoilt for choice. Classic leather Birkin and Kelly bags will feature, as well as more recent styles, such as the Roulis or the 24/24. Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Dior will add some colour to the auction house in the form of their limited-edition pieces.

>> READ ALSO: “Time Counts”: a charity watch auction funding access to water

Lots destined for the 20th January will not disappoint either. Some of the biggest names in the jewellery world will enter the auction house: Boivin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Boucheron, Lacloche, Marina B, Asprey, Garrard and Tiffany. Bidding can be done over the phone, +33 1 42 99 20 51, or via the Artcurial website.