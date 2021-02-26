











Committed to helping those in need, the Monaco Red Cross continues to provide vital support this year, especially in the fight against coronavirus.

As difficult as 2020 was for the organisation, there has been no let-up in their hard work in 2021. Their obvious priority is assisting with the health crisis, but as ever, they are reacting to any other situations that arise and require their help.

By working closely with the Princely Government, the Monaco Red Cross has been able to distribute PPE to many health care professionals. In some cases, they have even been able to provide training sessions for medical staff, as was the case with 44 home nurses in January. Not only this, but volunteers are also helping patients who are self-isolating. They pay visits, deliver food shopping and help out on the phone lines at the Covid-19 call centre.

>> READ ALSO: Monaco Red Cross helping Principality to face pandemic. Interview with Sec-Gen Frédéric Platini

Social care is still being provided

Despite the health crisis taking up much of their time, the Monaco Red Cross is still engaging in other projects and helping in other areas. Since the pandemic began, the organisation has remained fully committed to providing social care to anyone who needs it.

In terms of social care, their main priority has been supporting school children whilst teaching has been moved online. The charity has provided help with homework, as well as a tutoring service since the start of the February holidays. Care homes have also been on their list of priorities. Some of the ways they have helped boost moral amongst residents include: celebrating their birthdays and putting on a Christmas party complete with presents and videos.