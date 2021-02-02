











A new partnership in the Extreme E racing series has been announced. Nico Rosberg, ex-Formula 1 driver and environmentalist, revealed his recently founded Xtreme Racing team will join forces with Sunreef Yachts.

Nico Rosberg may have retired from the track, but his latest endeavour puts him back on the racing scene. Passionate about promoting ecological sustainability, last year he became a brand ambassador for the Sunreef Yachts’ ECO catamaran range. Now, in 2021, his Xtreme Racing team has partnered with the luxury yacht company as part of next years’ Extreme E championship.

Sunreef Yachts’ Founder and President Francis Lapp explained how: “Our principles and beliefs here at Sunreef Yachts Eco extend way beyond the ocean. This partnership with Rosberg Xtreme Racing gives us the chance to spread even more awareness about the greatest environmental challenges we face today.”

“The Extreme E championship is a great way to increase awareness about the effects of climate change, the biggest threat facing our planet today, and help combat it.” Nico Rosberg, manager of the Rosberg Xtreme Racing team

Sustainable yachting

Sunreef Yachts’ ECO catamaran range have added a new dimension to sustainable yachting. Built with eco-friendly materials and powered by the latest solar energy system, these catamarans make yachting as environmentally friendly as possible.

Their partnership with Rosberg’s team will be part of next years Extreme E racing series, which will take competitors across five different countries: Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina. Throughout the competition, his team will also be involved in many other projects working to protect the environment.

