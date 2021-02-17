











“Together for Thalas” is an online charity auction organised by Thomas Capiten. From 8 February to 8 April, items will be sold to fund his ocean expedition, currently delayed to the health crisis.

Over a period of two months, bidders are able to take to the internet and browse prestigious lots 24/7. Thanks to the support of the Prince Albert II Foundation, the Princess Charlène Foundation, the Yacht Club de Monaco, the Oceanographic Museum and many more partners, 80 lots will be going under the hammer.

Artwork, collectors pieces and experiences make up the three categories of items on sale. From famous artist’s creations to Pierra Frolla’s wetsuit, all funds raised will go towards the “Thalas” expedition.

>> READ ALSO: Thomas Capiten: “I would like Thalas to become an idea, because nothing can destroy ideas”

Sailing around the world to protect the oceans

As 2020 dawned, so did the start date for the expedition “Thalas: meeting the Heroes of the Oceans”. However, due to the health crisis, it had to be postponed.

Led by a man in love with the sea, Thomas Capiten, this five year sailing expedition will take him all around the world. He hopes to meet the “heroes of the ocean”: the men and women who work to protect marine ecosystems every day. Not only this, but he has created links with 750 educational institutions to raise awareness for the cause amongst children.

If all goes well, and the “Together for Thalas” auction is a success, Thomas Capiten and his team should set sail at the end of 2021.