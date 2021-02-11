











On Tuesday 9 February, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène attended a major rugby presentation at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The Monaco Sevens 2021 rugby tournament, selecting teams for the Tokyo Olympics, is soon to be underway.

French international and Ambassador for the presentation, Mathieu Bastareaud, announced the virtual kick-off. The rugby player was joined by members of the Princely Family as both Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène attended the presentation. Embracing the spirit of the event, the couple even made a few passes with the rugby ball.

This is not the first time the Principality has been chosen to host the event. In 2016, World Rugby selected Monaco as the destination for its tournament that year. Once again, Monaco will now welcome teams, both men’s and women’s, for the final qualification event ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. 24 teams will battle it out in the Louis II Stadium, from 19 to 20 June 2021, to try and earn a place in Tokyo.

From Monaco to the Tokyo Olympics

Organised by the Monégasque Rugby Federation, the Princely Government and its partners, “Monaco Sevens” aims to select the two best women’s and the top men’s team to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. According to a report, this event will take place from 23 July to 8 August in Japan.

Coinciding with the seven-a-side tournament will be a competition for Sainte-Devote rugby children. It will be held on the 19 June 2021 and is being organised by the Monégasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation. In terms of the Monaco Sevens 2021 draw, this will take place at the end of April.