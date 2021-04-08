











After the tropical cyclone Seroja recently devastated parts of southern Indonesia, Prince Albert has written to the country’s President, Joko Widodo, expressing his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the people of Indonesia.

Landslides, flash floods and mudslides. Indonesia and East Timor have been severely affected by the torrential rain from tropical cyclone Seroja. Currently, there have been 157 deaths recorded and over 70 missing persons across both of these Asian countries. As rocks, mud and debris slid down from the hills some villages were completely swept away, leaving many people homeless. Search and rescue teams are doing all they can to look for survivors, making their way through the wreckage, using diggers where possible, in order to try and save lives.

Princely Family sends condolences from Monaco

Deeply moved and saddened by this tragic situation, Prince Albert II has recently written to the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo. The Prince said that “on behalf of the people of the Principality and my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the people of Indonesia for the loss of lives and the displacement of families… our thoughts and deepest sympathy go out to everyone who has been affected.” He went on to write that “our thoughts are also with the search and rescue teams as well as all the people helping the injured.” In 2018, the Sovereign also wrote an official letter of condolence to President Joko Widodo, following the earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian islands of Celebes.