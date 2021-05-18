











Completely renovated, the Larvotto public beach and its surrounding businesses will be reopening in July. Whilst waiting to bask in the sunshine and swim in the Mediterranean waters, we are here to give you a sneak preview of what to expect from this new and improved space in the Principality.

Summer in Monaco is just around the corner and tourists can now look forward to spending time on Larvotto beach. As part of the extensive renovations, the Princely Government has built brand new premises for the much loved traders in the area. Amongst the familiar faces on the beach front will be the ice cream parlour Mullot, the swimwear store La Licorne, as well as le Palais du Maillot, le Larvotto Gym Center and l’Académie Monégasque de la Mer.

More businesses to open up in winter

Joining the well-known shops will be seven new businesses, opening their doors to customers this winter. A variety of outlets will be coming to the beach and any traders wanting to setup here have until midday on the 14 June 2021 to apply for one of the new spots. Four of the new premises are free to be occupied by any company at all with each shop floor spanning between 61 and 103 metres squared. However, the other three buildings are strictly reserved for hospitality to ensure cafes, bars and tea rooms will definitely have a spot on the sea front. As well as having their own terrace, these three outlets are much bigger than the rest, covering 249 metres squared.