











Monaco Humanitarian Collective have found a way to bring some light to these long months of dark days. On Tuesday 25 May, this network of local NGOs, gave out colouring sets to sick children across three hospitals in Monaco and France in a bid to "vaccinate" against the doom and gloom.

As the pandemic wears on and restrictions remain in place, poorly children are having to deal with loneliness during their stays in hospital. In a mission to brighten up their day, Monaco Humanitarian Collective, a solidarity network made up of 16 Monegasque NGOs, has recently joined the initiative “A vaccine against dreariness”: a project launched by the French organisation Les Képis Pescalunes, who have been helping sick children, as well as orphans of the National Police Force, since 2006.

Three drawing hubs set up in hospitals

Hoping to “bring some colour back to 2021”, those involved in the project have been giving out colouring sets to poorly children in three hospitals partnered with the Monaco Humanitarian Collective. French footballer and Ambassador to the Collective, Olivier Giroud is the brains behind the initiative, striving to brighten up young people’s day with “a rainbow of happiness”.

As part of the campaign, drawing hubs are being set up both in Monaco and Nice. Both the Princess Grace Hospital and the Cardio-Thoracic Centre in the Principality will benefit from these hubs, as will the Lenval Hospital in Nice.

