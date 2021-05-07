











Winners of the fifth International Rose Competition in Monaco will be crowned on the 1 October. On Friday 30 April, the permanent jury starting judging the roses in the competition. There are 69 varieties from all over the world.

America, Spain, Denmark and even Japan. Entries into this year’s competition have come from all four corners of the world. In total, 69 different rose varieties from 24 breeders across eight different countries are competing in the fifth edition. Studied carefully by the permanent jury, each rose was noted down on Friday 30 April, before the judges will check back on how well they are flowering in June 2021. “The roses need to be judged before the competition begins and the international jury sees them,” explained Yves PIaget, President of the Friends of the Princess Grace Rose Garden Association, during an interview with news channel Monaco Info.

Public allowed to vote for their favourites

“In light of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to judge the roses before they are fully grown by October. This way, we can look at how well they fight off diseases and if they can flower all year round,” explained Georges Restellini, competition organiser, during an interview with Monaco Info.

What is new this year? From the 1 May onwards, you can vote for your favourite rose by liking the picture of your chosen favourite on the Princess Grace Rose Gardens’ Facebook page. Voting remains open until the 26 September and the “Public Prize” will be awarded to the breeder behind the most liked photo on the 1 October 2021.

