











The auction house Artcurial Motorcars will be putting on an unmissable auction at Monaco’s Hotel Hermitage this summer. In celebration of the event, a public exhibition of the cars for sale will take place at the Cars Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco from the 16 to 19 July 2021.

Around a hundred cars will be going under the hammer in the Hotel Hermitage in Monaco. This year, a highly sought-after Peugeot 205 T16 Pioneer will be up for sale, painted in blue and white in honour of Pioneer, the multinational Japanese electronics giant known for manufacturing car radios. Another gem set to appear in the auction will be an Aston Martin DB5, which was last driven around 40 years ago!

Buy the same Aston Martin as James Bond

This Aston Martin DB5 has been sat in its owners garage since the 1980s and it remains in excellent condition. Cinema fans will be delighted to hear that this little nugget, painted in the shade Silver Birch Metallic, looks absolutely identical to the world famous Aston Martin belonging to the secret British agent, James Bond.

Drive the Lamborghini once owned by designer Paul Bouvot

A Lamborghini Miura P400 dating back to the 1960s will also be going under the hammer. This white car, complete with a contrasting black interior, used to belong to artist and designer Paul Bouvot. Originally from Franche-Comté, an Eastern region in France, he has a huge passion for cars and has been working in the design department at Peugeot for many years.