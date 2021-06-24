











What better way to soak up the summer sun than sitting opposite the sea with a cocktail in hand…

La Vigie Lounge & Restaurant is back! SBM are continuing their 2021 season, opening up yet another idyllic spot for guests to dine in. Recently, they have welcomed diners into the Beach Hotel and Elsa restaurant, headed up by their new chef Manon Fleury, as well as the Beach Club with its brand new 1930s style beach.

From the 25 June to 5 September, Thursday through to Monday, relax between Mediterranean waters and pine forests, as you look out across Monaco’s bay. Added to this natural oasis will be the sounds of the resident DJ, bringing a touch of music to your evening.

Bringing South America to you!

From 6pm onwards, choose from a wide range of wines and cocktails in the lounge bar, served alongside sharing platters. If you fancy something a little more filling, after 7.30pm, chef Pascal Garrigues will transport you to South America with one of his latino dishes. Guacamole, empanadas and freshly caught fish… are you tempted?

La Vigie Lounge & Restaurant has a table ready and waiting for you!

La Vigie Lounge & Restaurant From 25/06 until 5/09 Evenings only, Thursday to Monday, from 6pm until 11.30pm Monte-Carlo Beach, Avenue Princesse Grace, 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin For bookins, call +377 98 06 52 52 or visit the SBM website