











The Principality of Monaco has participated in the 74th edition of the World Health Assembly. Organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) the event took place virtually from the 24 to 31 May 2021.

On the meeting’s agenda was the Covid-19 pandemic: how to put an end to it and how to prevent any future pandemics. The event came as part of attempts to create a healthier, safer and fairer world.

One of the main focuses of the 2021 edition of the World Health Assembly was how to strengthen the World Health Organisation. Many discussions took place considering appropriate responses and prevention measures for future pandemics and global health emergencies.

Preventing future pandemics

As a result of the meeting, member states have all agreed to create a working group. The idea is that this group will analyse and review the recommendations made by the Independent Review Committee, aimed at improving the World Health Organisation’s response to global health emergencies.

The Prince’s Government has also co-sponsored several projects aimed at combatting malaria and child abuse.

Carole Lanteri, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Monaco to the UN, in Geneva, chaired the Credentials Committee at this Assembly.

