











Young talents at the Princess Grace Academy are putting on a dance show, over two evenings, this month.

After a difficult year, disrupting many performances, students from the Princess Grace Academy are finally bringing the salle Garnier back to life.

Combining classical with contemporary, dancers will take to the stage on the 26 June at 7pm, as well as the 27 June at 4pm.

A world-class dance school

Created in 1975 by Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III, the Academy has had many talented youngsters dance through its doors over the years. It is up to these rising stars, each worthy of dancing with big international companies, to make Monaco’s school shine!

26 June at 7pm 27 June at 4pm In the Salle Prince Pierre in the Grimaldi Forum

To book a ticket (either in person or over the phone): Grimaldi Forum Monaco, +377 99 99 30 00 Monte-Carlo Casino Atrium, +377 98 06 28 28