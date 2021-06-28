











Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Styrian Grand Prix this Sunday, ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). After an excellent comeback, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was named driver of the day.

Coming out on top in the French Grand Prix last weekend, Max Verstappen put in a repeat performance in Austria, claiming his fourth Grand Prix title of the season. Neck and neck with Lewis Hamilton once again, the Dutchman, starting off in pole position, managed to maintain his lead throughout the course and crossed the line 36 seconds before his rival.

Whilst the pair battled it out for the top spot, it was Valterri Bottas who came in third place to complete the podium. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren) also joined them in the top five.

An excellent comeback from Charles Leclerc

Setting off from seventh place on the grid, Charles Leclerc ran into trouble during the very first lap. After clipping his front wing, he had to pull into one of the pits. Leaving the stands in eighteenth place, the Monégasque climbed the ranks lap after lap, before eventually finishing where he started, back in seventh place behind his teammate Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

Taking a look at the leaderboard, Verstappen (156 points) is widening the gap with Hamilton (138 points). As for Leclerc, he is currently in sixth place (58 points). The next race will be on the 4 July in Austria.