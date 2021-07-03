











This week, we bring you three iconic locations for three times as much fun!

Enjoy summer on Port Hercule

Until 22 August, the quai Antoine Ier is decked in a wide range of open-air activites. Do you fancy a ride on the seaside merry-go-round ? Or would you prefer racing around the karting track? If you’re more into sports, there’s a basketball court to get your legs going… After you’ve had your fill, you can even take a short trip to the Stade Nautique Rainier III for a swim. And, if you’re feeling more meditative, why not sit down on one of the shady benches of the promenade and read through the signs explaining the exhibition on Alberto Giacometti?

(Re)discover the Larvotto Beach

After having waited for so long for Monaco’s new seafront, it would be a pity not to enjoy it! The new Larvotto beach, which is 14 000m² large, opened on 3 July. The reimagined space now includes a beachfront promenade and is completely smoking-free. Beachgoers can enjoy some of the many services on offer, including a day nursery, a gym and a swimming school.

And after going for a swim, why not lounge at one of the many seaside restaurants?

It might be brand new, but the beach complex has left some with a bitter aftertaste. Here’s what our readers think of the new Larvotto beach.

Rediscover Monaco’s old town

Starting on 23 July, every Friday evening until 20 August, Monaco’s old town will host the “Revivez vos quartiers” (Rediscover your neighbourhoods) initiative. From 4 pm to 9 pm, the narrow streets of the Rock become the stage for a variety of events, including open air concerts and a performance by the Prince’s Carabiniers. From creative ateliers and a tombola, to a photobooth and street workshops, young and not so young are spoilt for choice.

The events are entirely financed by the Prince’s Government, which hope to boost Monaco’s economy and, in particular, the old town’s tourism sector.