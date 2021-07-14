











The Vice-President and CEO of AS Monaco has been named a representative of the European Association of Clubs (ECA) to UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council (CSFP). He will also be joining the ECA’s board of directors.

On Tuesday morning, the European Association of Clubs (ECA) confirmed it would be appointing Oleg Petrov as a ECA representative to the Professional Football Strategy Council (CSFP), which is part of UEFA. The aim of the ECA is to protect and promote European football clubs.

The CSFP brings together all major stakeholders of European football, i.e the UEFA, clubs, professional leagues and players, and ensures collaboration amongst all parties. The council covers topics such as club competitions and fixture lists, the position of professional clubs in the international football environment, financial and commercial aspects as well as issues relating to the European Union

Joining the likes of Nasser Al Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain

Founded, in 2008, the ECA is led since 21 April 2021 by Nasser Al Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain. The body counts over 230 members. Within the ECA’s board of directors, Oleg Petrov will sit alongside twenty-something members, including Nasser Al Khelaïfi, and representatives of Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Malmö, Copenhaguen and Young Boys Bern.

“I am very honored to have been appointed to represent the ECA on the UEFA Professional Football Strategy Council. My ambition is to work as a uniting force and put my effort into being at the service of football and its development,” said Petrov after the news of his nomination.

