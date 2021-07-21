











The Monegasque team has finally settled in the Japanese Capital for some last-minute training before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games (23 July to 8 August)

The Monegasques have landed! Rower Quentin Antognelli was the first to arrive from Monaco’s Olympic division. He was accompanied by his coach, Daniel Fauché and his osteopath, Nicolas Pollano. Rower Mathias Raymond was already there, having arrrived in Tokyo last Wednesday to prepare for the arrival of the red and white delegation.

On Sunday 18th, it was the turn of swimmers Claudia Verdino and Théo Durenne and their coach Michel Pou. They landed in Japan alongside Monaco’s flag bearer, ping pong player Xiaoxin Yang and her trainer, Gang Xu. On Tuesday 20th, judoka Cédric Bessi and his trainer Marcel Pietri arrived at the Olympic village. Charlotte Afriat and her coach Frédéric Choquard will not arrive until next Sunday, in light of the arrival restrictions dictated by the strict measures against Covid-19.

Prince Albert II in Tokyo for the 138th session of the IOC

While the Monegasque athletes were busy with some last-minute training before the beginning of the competition, Prince Albert II quietly arrived in Tokyo on Monday. A member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Sovereign will be taking part in the 138th session of the IOC, which is being held from Tuesday 20th to Wednesday 21st.

With three days to go before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC will be discussing the future of the competition, from the 2024 Paris Games to the 2032 Brisbane Games and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan. After two virtual General Assemblies, the 102 members of the IOC have the opportunity to meet at last. Talks will centre around two major issues: securing the host cities of the Olympic Games despite the bidding crisis, and modernising the choice of sports competing at the Olympics. Prince Albert II, President of the Monegasque Olympic Committee, will then take the opportunity to cheer on the Monegasque athletes.