











The Sovereign’s marine conservation efforts have not gone unnoticed across the pond.

The zoo of Indianapolis has awarded Prince Albert II the Indianapolis Zoo Wildlife prize for his role in the conservation of Mediterranean biodiversity, and, more broadly, for his conservation projects around the world.

Prince Albert II described the recognition as an “honour”. In a press release, the sovereign wrote: ” Please allow me to take this award as an additional encouragement to pursue my action and to stick to my convictions.”

The Indianapolis Zoo Wildlife Award

The prize is awarded yearly to an inspirational figure who, through their actions, raises awareness about and inspires others to preserve biodiversity. Through the award, the Indianapolis Zoo prize recognises a person who is “a credible, consistent and effective public voice for wildlife sustainability”.

Through his Foundation, the Prince has funded 620 different projects, injecting over €84 million for the protection of biodiversity. The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation focuses its conservation efforts in the Mediterranean basin, as well as in the world’s least developed countries.

The Sovereign will receive the award on 25 September in Indianapolis, Indiana.