











After Verstappen’s dramatic crash, Charles Leclerc dominated the race until the last three laps, but it was not enough. In the end, Hamilton snatched away from the Monegasque driver the dream of a third F1 victory.

It was a cruel ending, which is sure to leave Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) with a bitter aftertaste for days to come. After his shocking mishap during the Monaco Grand Prix, the Monegasque experienced once again a disappointment at Silverstone, despite a brilliant race. Starting fourth on the grid, Leclerc quickly got the better of Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), climbing up to third.

Then came Max Verstappen’s (Red Bull) terrible crash. After battling with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) during the first two laps of the race, the world championship leader collided with Hamilton’s car and his Red Bull was sent spearing into the barriers. The impressive crash caused the race to be stopped immediately, which allowed Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) to take first place.

Leclerc could not fight Hamilton off

For Leclerc, the second start of the race was, at first, a blessing. Starting in pole position, the Ferrari driver made use of Hamilton’s 10 second penalty to get ahead. But Leclerc could only manage to hold off Hamilton for so long. The seven-time world champion raced at an impressive pace and soon became a threatening shape in Leclerc’s rear-view mirror.

Leclerc could do little to fend off the ever-performing Mercedes. Regardless of the final disappointment, the Monegasque driver still secured an impressive second place at Silverstone. The next F1 race will take place in Budapest, Hungary, on 1 August. In the world championship rankings, Lewis Hamilton (177 points) is now 5 points behind Max Verstappen (182 points), who leaves Silverstone with three points gained after winning the sprint race over weekend. Charles Leclerc is currently in sixth place (80 points).

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): “It’s difficult to enjoy the podium after this kind of scenario. I didn’t just give 100% of myself during the race, I gave 200%. We expected that there would be competition after qualifying, but not that we would be fighting for the first place until the very last lap. We were much faster than we have previously been. The team is doing an incredible job and we will all continue together so that we may experience such a race again. We are going in the right direction.”