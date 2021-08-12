











This marks the 34th person to die from the virus since the beginning of the epidemic in the Principality.

As of Wednesday 11 August, fourteen new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected. At the CHPG, 26 people are being treated. Twenty-two patients, including ten residents, are hospitalised, while four people, including three residents, are being treated in intensive care.

The Government of the Principality also announced the death of a 75-year-old resident. This would be the first since 1 June.

A worrying finding at the CHPG

Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director General of the CHPG, spoke to Monaco Info about the hospital situation. “What has changed considerably is that these are young patients. They range from 46 to 81 years old,” she explained concerning the patients hospitalised in intensive care. Nevertheless, there are no plans for the CHPG to reopen its Covid unit for the time being. Of all those hospitalised, she clarifies that “they are all non-vaccinated, give or take one person.”

Regarding vaccination, she shared that “68% of the staff of the establishment have been vaccinated, including 93% of doctors. We still have to account for 8% of our personnel who are waiting for vaccination since they currently have a certificate of recovery.”

