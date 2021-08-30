











The situation is beginning to improve after an explosion of cases during the summer.

As of Sunday 29 August, eight recoveries have been confirmed and no new cases have been detected in Monaco. At the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, 17 patients (including six residents) are hospitalised and four patients (including two residents) are currently in intensive care.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, the incidence rate is decreasing: 355, down from 471 last week. Covid-19 patients occupy 74% of intensive care beds (294 patients). Moreover, an average of four deaths per day are linked to the virus.

Three out of four people are vaccinated

The vaccination rate is increasingly encouraging: the symbolic 75% mark has been reached. Three out of four people over the age of twelve (the population eligible for vaccination) have received at least one dose. Vaccination is necessary to obtain a valid health pass, the obligation of which was extended on 23 August.

The figures are also reassuring in the Alpes-Maritimes, where 77% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. This figure is higher than the French national average of 72%.