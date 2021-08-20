











A health pass that is intended to be less strict and that will not be required for access to restaurant terraces for Monegasques, residents and employees.

Terraces spared from the pass

From Monday 23rd August, the obligation to show a health pass will be extended to Monegasques, residents and employees of the Principality aged over 18. The health pass will then be required to enter the interiors of restaurants and bars, but not to sit at fully open terraces. Indeed, the National Council stated that “our epidemic and hospital situation does not require us to automatically align ourselves with the measures taken by neighbouring countries.”

Additional time for the youngest

Monegasques, residents or schoolchildren of the Principality aged 16 and 17, still have one month to obtain their pass if they wish. They will not have to show it to enter restaurants and bars until 23 September. Unlike in France, the health pass will not be compulsory for 12-15 year olds.

Stricter controls

At the three borders of Monaco, police are widespread. The Public Security teams check all persons coming from outside the Alpes-Maritimes, the Var and the commune of Imperia. For these zones, it is necessary to have a health pass to enter the Principality.

The police also intervene in the vicinity of restaurants and nightclubs in the Principality to check passes. These controls will be tightened from Monday 23 August.

To have a valid health pass, you must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 (for a minimum of 11 days and a maximum of 6 months) or have a negative PCR or antigen test within the past 72 hours.

The Government reiterates that vaccination is the most effective way to protect oneself and others. As such, the respect of social distancing guidelines remains essential as well as the wearing of masks.

